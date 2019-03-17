Showing solidarity with local Muslim community

New Zealanders in Singapore showed their solidarity with the Muslim community here following the terrorist attacks in Christchurch with at least two different local mosques taking to social media to highlight how Kiwis had turned up at their doorsteps yesterday to express their concern.

A New Zealander, who was identified as Mrs Kim Forrester and a resident of Ulu Pandan, paid a visit to Al-Huda Mosque in Bukit Timah, said the mosque's chairman, Mr Azman Kassim, in a post on the mosque's Facebook page.

Mr Azman wrote: "She showed very deep sorrow and sympathy... She said that on behalf of the NZ residents, she apologised for what had happened and prayed for all Muslims for their safety and prosperity in Islamic faith. (Note: She needn't apologise!)"

Mr Azman said her presence was greatly appreciated and he invited her to an iftar, or break fast, session during the coming Ramadan.

Mr Christopher de Souza, an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, shared Mr Azman's message on his own Facebook page last night and wrote: "It speaks of a common spirit to fight terror; a common humanity to overcome grief; and a common resolve to unite for a better future."

Meanwhile, the Al-Falah Mosque off Orchard Road wrote on its Facebook page: "In this trying and challenging period, a Kiwi gentleman graciously visited Masjid Al-Falah in a show of solidarity with the Muslim victims and offered his condolences and thoughts.

"He was deeply affected by the tragedy and wanted to express his support for victims in any way he could."