CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND (AFP) - Twenty-eight-year-old Brenton Tarrant appeared in court on Saturday (March 16) charged with murder, after a terror attack on two Christchurch mosques that left 49 dead.

Wearing handcuffs and a white prison shirt, the Australia-born former fitness instructor and self-professed fascist sat impassively as the judge read the charge against him.

He did not request bail and was taken into custody until his next court appearance scheduled for April 5.