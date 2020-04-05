Show of resilience: How Singaporeans are combating Covid-19

Drawing on the S'pore can-do spirit

Thirty-four years ago, Mr David Yeo was resting at home when he heard what he thought was a bomb exploding. He ran to his balcony to see a cloud of dust where Hotel New World stood. The building had collapsed.

Clapping for front-line fighters: 'Why I started it'





Mr Martin Verga was inspired by the #ClapforNHS movement, which saw millions of Britons applauding National Health Service staff, and wanted to do the same for front-line workers in Singapore. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Across the island at 8pm last Monday, the sound of people clapping burst from windows, balconies and doorways.

Shop owners go extra mile to keep staff who are like family





Mr Zachery Masot (far left) and Mr Darryl Yan, founders of a group of touristdependent stores in Haji Lane, say their staff contributed greatly to the company during good times, so during this coronavirus crisis, it is important for the company to take care of them. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



For two founders of a group of tourist-dependent stores in Haji Lane, although business is down, they do not intend to let go of any of the 12 staff.

App connects neighbours to do good in the 'hood





Mr Nigel Teo is one of four people behind the GoodHood.SG app, which enables neighbours to share items and services, either by selling them or donating them. About 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the posts on the app are from people offering help. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



A student on home quarantine posted on an app asking for help getting new guitar strings, as his had broken. Almost immediately, several people responded, and one person living in his neighbourhood delivered strings to his doorstep, for free.

Switch from cabby to bus driver brings new hope





Cabby Tan Soek Hwee is relieved that she can be deployed elsewhere, rather than be out of work, with taxi drivers hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Her fixed income as a bus driver will also be a financial boon. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Ms Tan Soek Hwee, 54, thought she had chosen a successful road for the future when she switched to being a cabby two years ago after 30 years in a corporate IT sales role.

Nurse's daily wish is for patients to be discharged





National Centre for Infectious Diseases senior staff nurse K. Renganathan's work includes caring for patients, planning their discharge and providing them with health education on things such as hand washing and personal hygiene. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



He is a senior staff nurse on the front line at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where coronavirus patients are tended to, but Mr K. Renganathan is unfazed.

