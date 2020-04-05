Nurse's daily wish is for patients to be discharged

He is a senior staff nurse on the front line at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where coronavirus patients are tended to, but Mr K. Renganathan is unfazed.

While the public may feel that the task of front-liners is challenging, Mr Renganathan says that he has been prepared and trained well, and does not find his job difficult.

He has been an infectious diseases nurse since December 2018.

What he finds important now is to be even more cautious when gearing up in personal protective equipment, to be able to continue providing safe care for patients while protecting himself and his loved ones.

He declares that his daily wish when he wakes is that his patients will be better and can be discharged.

Mr Renganathan, 31, who has been a nurse for about eight years, says he joined the healthcare sector because he finds joy in assisting others. "As a nurse, I am able to touch people's lives on a personal level."

His work includes caring for patients, planning their discharge and providing them with health education on things such as hand washing and personal hygiene.

"(On rest days), I sleep and watch Netflix. I'm watching the (supernatural horror) drama series Locke & Key," he says. He finds strength from his colleagues. "When I go to work, I don't feel like I'm going to fight the battle on my own. We are all in this together."

His friends have been sending a stream of encouraging messages since the coronavirus outbreak began. Mr Renganathan's parents, with whom he lives, support him by preparing nutritious meals and ensuring he gets to work on time.

Messages of support and gratitude from the public and discharged patients have also motivated Mr Renganathan and his colleagues.

"Hearing people clap during the Clap for #SGUnited campaign last Monday was also uplifting," says Mr Renganathan, who lives in Bedok.

As the coronavirus situation continues evolving, resilience is key.

"As healthcare workers, we must be there to ensure people get appropriate information, and be there to fight the battle with them.

"We also have to ensure our care is sustainable, and we are prepared for the future," he says.