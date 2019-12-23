Shorter wait for subscribers to collect ST News Tablet

Mr Leong Weng Tuck often missed out on local news when visiting his children overseas, but with The Straits Times News Tablet, he hopes to stay up to date on his next trip.

The retiree, 69, collected his tablet at Plaza Singapura on Saturday after waiting for about 10 minutes.

"I came across the advertisement for the tablet two weeks ago and subscribed for it over the phone. With the new tablet, my wife and I can also get hold of the news before the vendors deliver the newspaper to our house at 7am," he said.

For long-time subscriber Wong See Chuan, who collected his tablet last Friday, the switch to the tablet was out of necessity.

A wheelchair user, Mr Wong, 67, said it was getting too difficult for him to pick up delivered copies of ST from the floor, and the ST News Tablet makes more sense for him.

The ST News Tablet is a new subscription deal that includes the ST e-paper as well as a Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet. The ST app is pre-loaded on the tablet to maximise users' convenience.

More than 2,000 people bought an ST tablet on the first day of sales.

Overwhelming demand for the tablet and a large turnout to collect the devices last Friday saw readers waiting longer than expected.

Adjustments to the queue system since then have shortened the waiting time for subscribers collecting their tablets, who can now expect a waiting time of 10 to 15 minutes.

Subscriber Boon Lee, 55, said he waited five minutes before collecting his tablet yesterday. He said he opted for the ST tablet as it was convenient and environmentally friendly.

"There is less usage of paper and we can easily take the tablet out of the house wherever we go," he said.

Under a collaboration with Samsung, the app with the e-paper will be launched instantly when users turn on the tablet, avoiding the need for repeated logins. The tablet can also be used to download and access other apps and to surf the Internet.

Early bird customers who managed to register and receive their redemption e-mail can redeem their tablets at redemption counters at Plaza Singapura's outdoor atrium from 10am to 10pm today.

More appointment slots have also been opened up on the booking site for customers who wish to collect their tablets before Christmas.

Readers can buy new subscription plans online for an introductory price of $24.90 a month with a two-year contract at stsub.sg/tab