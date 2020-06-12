Shops, market stalls under Aljunied-Hougang Town Council to get 25% S&CC rebate

SINGAPORE - Shops and market stalls under the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) will get a 25 per cent rebate on their service and conservancy charges (S&CC) for June to August.

The town council, which is run by the Workers' Party, said this financial relief for commercial establishments will cost it about $300,000.

AHTC said in a statement on Friday (June 12): "This decision comes following the announcement of a three-phased lifting of circuit breaker measures. Now in its first phase, many businesses are still not able to open, or are opened with restrictions."

The statement added that AHTC's MPs and councillors have deliberated on how it can help commercial businesses under its purview tide over the Covid-19 outbreak period.

It also said the town council had previously waived April-to-June charges pertaining to the use of outdoor advertising areas for all commercial establishments in its estates that had to close during the circuit breaker period.

S&CC late payment fees have also been waived for all commercial units from April to September, AHTC said.

AHTC is the only town council not managed by the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

On June 1, Dr Teo Ho Pin - the coordinating chairman of the 15 PAP town councils - announced an S&CC rebate of 15 per cent from July to October for all shops and market stalls in estates managed by the PAP.

He said then that the relief would total nearly $3 million.