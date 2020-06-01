26,000 shops, market stalls in PAP-run town councils to get 15% S&CC rebate

SINGAPORE - Some 26,000 shops as well as market and food stalls in People's Action Party-managed towns will get a 15 per cent service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebate from July to October.

The relief, totalling nearly $3 million, will help to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic on shop operators and hawkers, said Dr Teo Ho Pin, coordinating chairman for PAP town councils, in a statement on Monday (June 1).

There are 15 town councils here managed by the PAP. The 16th, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, is managed by the Workers' Party.

Dr Teo said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the operations of many HDB (Housing Board) shops and hawkers in our heartlands. The livelihood of these operators and their workers, many of whom are our HDB residents, has been drastically impacted, with some facing possible business closure and loss of employment.

"We hope to provide some relief to these shop operators and hawkers, so that they can cope with the challenges posed by Covid-19 and continue their businesses and employment to serve our residents in the heartlands."

He added that the move is in line with the Government's assistance schemes for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has forecast the Singapore economy to shrink by 4 per cent to 7 per cent in 2020, making it Singapore's worst-ever recession since independence in 1965.

The Straits Times has contacted the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council for comment on whether it is planning a similar move.