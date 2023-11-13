She acts as daughter to seniors living alone in rental flats

SINGAPORE – To seniors living alone in Housing Board rental flats in Yishun, Ms Priscilla Ong is more than just a volunteer.

The 41-year-old is part-daughter, part-24-hour helpline to the lonely elders of blocks 436 and 438, even putting herself down as their next of kin to help them settle their affairs before the end of their lives.

In March, she started an emergency fund to help them foot their medical expenses and cab fare to appointments after noticing that they often put off seeing a doctor when they fell sick as they could not afford it.

“They’re all above 75 years old. Many of them are not in the best of health and are in and out of hospital. I feel that it’s a good thing to be there for them.”

These efforts are part of the former infantcare teacher’s initiative Project Love Lunch, which she started in 2014 to provide free food to children who were showing up to class hungry.

But in 2016, Ms Ong met with a car accident which left her barely able to walk.

She was two days away from being promoted to senior teacher, but had to quit, unable to keep on teaching.

She now uses a mobility scooter to get around.

Her partner, who works in information technology, is the family’s sole breadwinner. Her daughter, Stephanie, 20, is interested in studying early childhood education, while her son, Zechariah, 22, will be signing on to the army.

“I could have thrown in the towel then and said ‘forget it’, but when I thought of my own students who really benefited a lot from what I’ve done for them, I decided to keep going differently,” she said, referring to her volunteer effort.

Ms Ong’s mother, who died when she was 12, is her inspiration.

“She was the most selfless person I have ever known,” she said.

She recalled how her mother, a staff sergeant in the Singapore Armed Forces, kept a metal box filled with cash at work at Seletar Camp so that any national serviceman who was short of cash could take from it.

Wanting to ensure that children living in rental flats had a happy childhood, Ms Ong delivered gifts to them on Children’s Day and Christmas, and organised carnivals with games and prizes for them.