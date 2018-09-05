Shanmugam's press secretary responds to activists, says they crossed the red line with their 'unpatriotic' act

SINGAPORE - The press secretary of Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam responded on Wednesday evening (Sept 5) to three activists who complained about the minister's "highly irresponsible" comments, saying the trio crossed a red line by inviting foreign leaders to intervene in Singapore politics.

Said Mr Sunny Lee: "The three individuals claim that they are patriots. It is not patriotic to invite any foreign leader to intervene in Singapore politics, especially the leader of a country who has declared his desire to increase the price of water to Singapore by more than 10 times, and with whom we seek to maintain close and friendly relations."

He also said the minister stood by the comments he made on Sunday (Sept 2).

Earlier on Wednesday, historian Thum Ping Tjin, journalist Kirsten Han and activist Jolovan Wham had submitted a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, urging him to look into the conduct of MP Seah Kian Peng and Mr Shanmugam whom they said made public allegations "without adequate substantiation or evidence".

The two People's Action Party (PAP) politicians had criticised the conduct of the trio, who were part of a group that met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad last Thursday (Aug 30).

After the meeting, Dr Thum invited Tun Dr Mahathir to "take leadership in Southeast Asia for the promotion of democracy, human rights, freedom of expression and freedom of information".

Referencing the post, Mr Shanmugam said "it is quite clear what that means". He added that it is an absolute no-no to invite a foreign politician to intervene in Singapore's domestic politics.

In their letter to PM Lee, the trio called on the PAP secretary-general to look into the issue and "take leadership in promoting responsible behaviour among members of your party".

Mr Sunny Lee said PM Lee had referred the activists' letter to Mr Shanmugam.

"The purpose of their letter is to divert attention from the conduct of the writers," the press secretary said, as he set out the facts of the matter.

He noted the trio met Dr Mahathir, along with political exile Tan Wah Piow and graphic novelist Sonny Liew.

Dr Thum had invited Dr Mahathir to address a conference about promoting democracy in South-east Asia, which obviously includes Singapore, Mr Sunny Lee said.

He noted that in an interview after the meeting, Mr Tan expressed the hope that Dr Mahathir and Malaysia could influence politics in Singapore.

Mr Wham, meanwhile, had asked "what's wrong" in Dr Thum asking Dr Mahathir to bring democracy to Singapore, and that international political pressure was part of activism.

In addition, Dr Thum had made several Facebook posts about Singapore being a part of Malaya, Mr Sunny Lee noted.

The press secretary cited an Aug 9, 2016 post in which Dr Thum declared it was his "fervent wish" that Singapore "will one day return to our rightful place alongside our brothers and sisters in Malaya".

He then criticised the trio for their unpatriotic move and added: "We can have vigorous debates within Singapore about our own affairs. But you cross a red line when you invite foreign powers or foreign leaders into Singapore politics."

Dr Thum and the others in the group had come under fire from some netizens after Mr Seah, who is an MP for Marine Parade GRC, wrote in a Facebook post last Saturday that Dr Thum had invited the Malaysian prime minister to bring democracy to Singapore, and that "it appears quite clear to me that PJ Thum does not wish Singapore well".

He also criticised Dr Thum for suggesting that Singaporeans should rejoice on Malaysia's national day, which the historian termed as Singapore's "unofficial independence day".

Dr Thum was said to be referring to Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew declaring on Aug 31, 1963, Singapore's independence from British rule, as part of a move to join Malaysia.

The activists, in their letter to PM Lee, said: "There was no reference to bringing democracy to Singapore, nor any request to interfere in Singapore's affairs. Mr Seah has not provided any other substantiation for his claims."

They added: "It is a huge stretch to suggest that wishing Singaporeans a 'happy unofficial independence day' is tantamount to expressing an opinion that Singapore is a part of Malaysia today."

In their letter to PM Lee and MP Charles Chong, who chairs the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods, the trio said Mr Seah's comments have had the effect of inciting accusations of treason.

There have been calls for their arrest, detention, and even death, they added.

In response to their remarks, a Home Affairs Ministry spokesman said anyone who receives death threats should make a police report and the matter will be looked into.

In their letter to Mr Chong, the trio pointed out it is ironic that Mr Seah and Mr Shanmugam, both members of the Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods, "are themselves making public allegations without adequate substantiation or evidence".

They added: "This episode also emphasises points previously made that any solution or penalty we ultimately adopt to counter online falsehoods should also apply to the government, as states themselves can be a source of misinformation and disinformation."