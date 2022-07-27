Kueh products, cake and mixed fruit recalled over improper or undeclared use of additives

SINGAPORE - Selected kueh products from nine local manufacturers, as well as the "Best One" Assorted Cake (banana flavour) and Bake King's mixed fruit packs, have been recalled due to improper or undeclared use of additives in these products.

The recall impacts kueh products such as kueh lapis, tapioca kueh and ondeh-ondeh from Toh Chuan Kee Foodstuff, Tongli Food Manufacturing, AMK Nonya Kueh, Chit Guan Foodstuff, Delight Baker, Thomson Foodstuff Manufacturing, Sin Hwa Coconuts Industrial, Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh and Lim Food Industries.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the production, distribution and sale of the implicated kueh products by these manufacturers from July 26 till further notice.

These kueh products contain high levels of benzoic acid and sorbic acid, which can be used only in the filling of kueh products and should not exceed permissible limits.

The SFA also found sorbic acid in the "Best One" Assorted Cake (banana flavour) that exceeded the maximum limit as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations, and sulphur dioxide, an undeclared allergen, in Bake King's mixed fruits.

While benzoic acid and sorbic acids are common additives which are safe when used in small quantities, the SFA said studies in animals fed with high doses of benzoic acid had shown damage to their central nervous systems as well as changes in their brains. Animals fed with high doses of sorbic acid had shown effects such as reduced growth.

Also, excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food could result in allergic reactions in people hypersensitive to sulphite. Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomachaches, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Consumers who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the SFA said.