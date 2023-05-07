SFA refutes Indonesian report about Singapore’s ‘readiness’ to import pig carcasses from Bulan Island

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has on Sunday refuted an Indonesian media report that Singapore is “ready” to import pig carcasses from Bulan Island, Batam, where African swine fever (ASF) had been detected.

The Antara report, published on Saturday, cited the director-general for animal husbandry and health at Indonesia’s Agriculture Ministry, Dr Nasrullah, as saying that SFA had “expressed their readiness to import pig carcasses”, following a virtual meeting between the Singapore agency and Indonesia’s National Veterinary Authority in April.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, SFA said it has not received or approved any application from Indonesian abattoirs for the export of pig carcasses and pork to Singapore.

“The Singapore authorities would only consider such applications once the ASF issue has been resolved,” SFA added.

The Singapore agency highlighted that meat and meat products can be imported into Singapore only from accredited sources that comply with the country’s requirements.

“Singapore’s import conditions for pigs, pork and pork products are based on science, and take reference from guidelines and standards from the World Organisation for Animal Health,” said SFA.

When contacted for more information, SFA referred The Straits Times to its Facebook statement.