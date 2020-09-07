Several malls across the island visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Several malls across the island - VivoCity, Lucky Plaza, AMK Hub and Paya Lebar Square - were among the latest places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Sept 7).

Also newly added to the list of locations that coronavirus patients visited were Gardens by the Bay, ICA Building, Mustafa Centre and E!Hub @ Downtown East.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places, as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

On Monday, MOH announced 22 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily figure in more than five months since March 16, when there were 17 cases.

Among the 22 was one patient in the community, who is currently unlinked. The 35-year-old Bangladeshi man was detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who live outside dormitories, even though he did not show symptoms.

Three imported cases were also announced on Monday. All three arrived in Singapore on Aug 26, and were confirmed positive on Sunday.

One is a permanent resident who returned to Singapore from India. Another patient is a work permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines.

The remaining imported patient is a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India.

All three had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 18 of the 22 new coronavirus patients announced on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 57,044.

Of these, nine had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining nine cases in dorms were detected through surveillance testing, such as bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

No new clusters were announced on Monday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from a daily average of one case to two cases over the same period.

With 75 cases discharged on Monday, 56,393 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 558 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.