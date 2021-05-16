7 primary schools with Covid-19 cases to switch to home-based learning from May 17 to 28

SINGAPORE - Seven primary schools will move to home-based learning (HBL) for the next two weeks, until the end of term two on May 28, given a rising number of pupils infected with Covid-19.

The schools are:

1. Kong Hwa School

2. Palm View Primary School

3. St Andrew's Junior School

4. St Margaret's Primary School

5. St Stephen's School

6. Yio Chu Kang Primary School

7. Yu Neng Primary School

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, in a Facebook post, said there are plans to roll out vaccinations for those below 16 once approval is granted.

He also said private tuition and enrichment centres should move lessons online during this period. Meanwhile, the authorities will step up inspections to ensure the safety of students.

In his post, he said the immediate priority is to ring-fence the schools with confirmed cases to safeguard the wellbeing of our students and staff.

He said: "We are thus shifting seven primary schools to Home-Based Learning till the end of Term 2 as a precautionary measure. However, school-based Student Care Centres will continue to provide targeted support for students with care needs and parents with childcare challenges."

In the case of Yio Chu Kang, pupils there are already on HBL, and this will be extended till May 28.

The move was announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Saturday evening (May 15).

MOE said it is in contact with the schools to provide the necessary support for teachers and students in conducting online learning.

Several students have been testing positive for the virus in the daily updates from the Ministry of Health.

It was reported on Saturday (May 15) that two students from The Learning Lab tuition centre in United Square and one student from the HCL Education Centre in Katong V tested positive for Covid-19, prompting both centres to shift their classes online.