Seven more people arrested for suspected connection to rioting in Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE - Seven more people have been arrested for their suspected participation in a rioting incident involving a deadly weapon in Clarke Quay last Saturday night (Dec 19), said the police on Tuesday.

Six men, aged between 22 and 31, and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for several alleged offences in relation to the incident in Eu Tong Sen Street.

They were arrested in islandwide raids conducted between Sunday and Monday by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division.

The brawlers had fled the scene by the time police arrived after being alerted at about 10.40pm, while members of the public were helping two injured people.

Four of the six men will be charged in court on Tuesday for the offence of being a member of an unlawful assembly.

The remaining two men will be charged for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and rioting with a deadly weapon respectively on Thursday.

The police are investigating the 22-year-old woman.

In an update, police said four of five men who were arrested on Sunday were charged with rioting armed with a deadly weapon. The fifth, a 30-year-old, will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means on Tuesday.

Those found guilty of being a member of an unlawful assembly can be imprisoned for up to two years and fined.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means can face life imprisonment, caning and a fine.

The offence of rioting with a deadly weapon is punishable by a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.