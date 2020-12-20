5 arrested for rioting following brawl in Clarke Quay involving 'deadly weapon': Police

SINGAPORE - Five men aged between 21 and 40 have been arrested after a rioting incident in Clarke Quay on Saturday night (Dec 19) that involved a deadly weapon.

The brawlers had fled the scene in Eu Tong Sen Street by the time police arrived after being alerted at about 10.40pm while members of the public were helping two injured people.

The Straits Times understands that a flick knife was the weapon used in the fight.

A 27-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man at the scene were conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH). A 29-year-old man was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

A 40-year-old man suspected of being involved in the fight was found hiding in a dark corner of a back alley near Carpenter Street. He was arrested and taken to SGH to have injuries treated.

Investigations by officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department and closed-circuit TV footage helped identity some others involved in the brawl.

"Four men, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested within 16 hours following the incident. A manhunt is under way to arrest the other suspects involved," said the police.

Preliminary investigations found that the fight erupted after a dispute in a nearby restaurant.

A video uploaded by Facebook user Navin Kumar that has garnered more than 80,000 views shows several people shoving one another outside The Central mall in Clarke Quay.



PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM NAVIN KUMAR/FACEBOOK



Near the end of the three-minute video, blood can be seen splattered on the wall and floor of the walkway leading to an underpass outside The Central as paramedics tend to a man lying down.

Offenders convicted of rioting armed with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.