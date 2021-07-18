Seniors not vaccinated against Covid-19 should stay at home as much as possible, go out for only essential reasons: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Unvaccinated seniors should stay at home as much as possible, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, added that they should avoid going out unless for essential reasons.

"By minimising your movement and social interactions, you will reduce the risk of catching the virus and developing severe illness. Please keep taking all of these precautions until you are fully vaccinated," he said in a Facebook post on Sunday night (July 18).

Mr Wong added that people who are vaccinated but have unvaccinated seniors at home need to be mindful of these precautions, and that vaccinated people can still get infected, though typically with very mild symptoms.

"So if you are not careful, you may inadvertently bring the virus home to the seniors living with you," he said.

Mr Wong's comments come as a growing number of infections continue to be linked to a new Covid-19 cluster surrounding the Jurong Fishery Port. This prompted the Ministry of Health to test fishmongers from all markets here for the virus.

He said: "We are very concerned because our seniors tend to frequent the wet markets, as well as neighbourhood shops and food centres."

He also said the authorities are doing their best to control the spread of the outbreak from the fishery port, which has spilled over to several markets and food centres across the island.

Mr Wong said that by now, most people should have been vaccinated or booked their jabs.

"If you are a senior who has not done so, please go to a vaccine centre nearby and get yourself jabbed. If you have an elderly parent or relative who is not vaccinated, please encourage them to do so as soon as possible," he added.