Jurong Fishery Port, Hong Lim Market, Jalan Besar eatery closed as 2 new Covid-19 clusters surface

SINGAPORE - Jurong Fishery Port, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre and Khoi Grill and Hotpot, an eatery at 283 Jalan Besar, will be closed to the public after two new clusters were found, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (July 16).

One cluster is at Jurong Fishery Port and the food centre. The other is at the eatery.

Seven cases were linked to each of the two new clusters.

The fishery port and the food centre will be closed from Saturday to July 31 to break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning.

Khoi Grill and Hotpot will be closed from Friday till July 30.

To quickly uncover any community cases, mandatory Covid-19 testing will be conducted for all who visited Jurong Fishery Port between July 3 and Friday.

MOH will also extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited Hong Lim Market and Food Centre between July 2 and Friday.

The public is advised to refer to this website for details on the testing operations.

MOH reported 53 new locally transmitted cases on Friday, 32 of which belonged to the growing KTV cluster.

The 32 cases make the KTV cluster the largest active cluster, at 120 cases, just three days after it was reported on Tuesday.

Previously, the largest active cluster was at Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre, with 94 cases linked to it.

Of the 53 locally transmitted cases, 24 have been linked to previous cases and quarantined, while 24 were linked and detected through surveillance.

Five cases are currently unlinked.

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore. The remaining six developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

A total of 61 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday. The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,913.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 179 in the past week from 21 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to 20 in the past week from nine in the week before, MOH said.

There are currently 27 active Covid-19 clusters, with three to 120 infections each, up from 25 on Thursday.

Of the 184 patients who currently remain in hospital, most are well and under observation.

One person is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), while seven require oxygen supplementation.

Over the last 28 days, 17 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU or died. Of these, 13 were unvaccinated, four were partially vaccinated and none was fully vaccinated.

A total of 6,570,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme have been administered, covering 4,096,705 people, as at Thursday.

A total of 2,545,838 individuals have completed the full vaccination process, comprising 71,877 recovered patients who received at least one dose and 2,473,961 who received their second dose.