Seniors becoming more digitally savvy but lack confidence in spotting scams: IMDA report

SINGAPORE – Digital literacy skills among seniors have improved sharply, with a new report showing more Singapore residents aged 60 and above are owning smartphones and embracing digital tools to communicate, seek information and make payment.

The inaugural Singapore Digital Society Report, released on Saturday, found that seniors are becoming comfortable with online transactions – 78 per cent in 2022, up from 38 per cent in 2018.

They are also using the Internet to search for information – with 86 per cent doing so in 2022, compared with 53 per cent in 2020.

There has also been a 26 percentage point increase in the use of the Singpass app among seniors, from 41 per cent in 2020 to 67 per cent in 2022.

“This could be due to more services utilising Singpass login and Myinfo, as well as community and government initiatives to educate seniors on the use of Singpass,” said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), which published the report.

The report measures digital access, digital skills for daily living and attitudes towards digital technologies in Singapore.

The statutory board, which released the report at the Digital for Life festival at Heartbeat@Bedok, said initiatives such as the Seniors Go Digital programme have helped seniors improve their skills.

The programme involves a team of digital ambassadors training older people in the use of daily digital tools such as video calls and the Singpass app.

IMDA noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had accelerated the use of digital tools. For seniors, this included more time spent communicating online over texting or voice messaging.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the festival, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said the report’s findings are encouraging.

“Beyond Internet access, if you look at access to computer devices and smartphones, they have increased very steadily over the years,” said Mrs Teo.

“When I went around the festival, I could see that there is interest for participants to acquire skills that will enable them to enjoy the benefits of digital services. I find most encouraging the attitudes of our seniors – they are not defeatist in nature... I could see that their determination is very strong,” she added.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is patron of the Digital for Life movement and guest of honour at the event, said seniors should not feel that they have to adapt to a new world.

“It’s about using new technologies to help them with their needs, and it usually starts with everyday life. It’s about using weather alerts to bring in your clothes in time, knowing when the bus arrives and knowing when there are cheap goods on offer in the supermarket,” he said.