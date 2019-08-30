Sembawang Hot Spring Park to open to public in January

SINGAPORE - Visitors who are looking forward to visiting Singapore's only natural hot spring on the mainland in October will have to wait a few more months.

While construction of the Sembawang Hot Spring Park is on schedule to be completed in October this year, the roads leading to the park will only be ready in January next year.

"The construction works for Sembawang Hot Spring Park will be completed by October 2019. However, the opening of the park is planned for January 2020 to allow for the completion of works in the vicinity of the development, which affect access to the park," the National Parks Board (NParks) told The Straits Times on Friday (Aug 30).

The hot spring was closed for development in August last year.

NParks announced in November 2017 that the hot spring will be developed into a park 10 times its current size. The park will feature a cafe and a floral walk.

In place of the current central pipes and taps, where the spring water runs from, there will be a cascading pool. This pool will come with a temperature meter.

Other planned amenities for the park include sheltered seating areas, bicycle racks, toilets and a storage area for pails.

The hot spring currently sits within Sembawang Air Base grounds in Jalan Ulu Sembawang, near the junction of Sembawang Road and Gambas Avenue.