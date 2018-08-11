Sembawang Hot Spring closed for renovation, expected to reopen in October next year

SINGAPORE - The Sembawang Hot Spring, Singapore's only natural hot spring on the mainland, was officially closed for development works on Friday (Aug 10).

The area will be developed into Sembawang Hot Spring Park, and is expected to reopen in October next year, according to a notice posted on the National Parks Board's (NParks) website.

The public can still draw hot spring water from two temporary taps during the closure.

Photos posted by Facebook user CK Yeo online showed green hoardings around the entrance to the hot spring. Two pipes with attached taps could be seen protruding from holes in these boards.

NParks announced in November 2017 that the hot spring will be developed into a park 10 times its current size. The park will feature a cafe, toilets and a floral walk.

In place of the current central pipes and taps, where the spring water runs from, there will be a cascading pool. This pool will come with a temperature meter.

Other planned features for the park include sheltered seating areas, bicycle racks and a storage area for pails.

The hot spring currently sits on Sembawang Air Base grounds, near the junction of Sembawang Road and Gambas Avenue, along Jalan Ulu Sembawang.