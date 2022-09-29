Sembawang flat fire: Neighbours rushed to help evacuate family from burning unit

SINGAPORE - When Mr Xu Ming Lin's wife told him she smelt smoke, he rushed down to the seventh storey of their block and found two children playing on an iPad outside a four-room unit that was billowing black smoke.

Another concerned neighbour, Mr Damien Lim, 22, also hurried down to investigate.

Both men helped the family of the burning unit at Block 340A Sembawang Close evacuate safely.

On Wednesday, around 100 residents at the block also had to be evacuated because of the fire, which broke out at around 5pm.

Mr Xu, who lives on the 13th storey, said his wife had smelt smoke while having dinner with his parents at their unit on the ninth story.

The 28-year-old construction worker said the children looked to be around seven and 10 years old, and recalled asking them if they needed help and if there was a fire inside, but they did not respond.

Mr Xu, who was an SCDF officer during national service, said: "I knew something was wrong because there was so much smoke and the smell was so strong. I asked again urgently, hoping they would answer me so I could somehow help them."

He then quickly ran upstairs to his flat, where he kept a fire extinguisher. While he was rushing back to the seventh storey, he called the SCDF.

Mr Xu was about to break the extinguisher's seal when the SCDF arrived and told residents to evacuate by stairs. He also evacuated his family and shouted "Fire, fire!" to alert his neighbours.

Mr Lim, who had run down from his eighth storey unit, said: "When I reached the unit, I waited for a minute before a woman appeared at the door screaming for help."

The full-time national serviceman helped the woman and her three children to the stairs before returning to his unit to help his grandmother evacuate.