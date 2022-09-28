3 taken to hospital after fire in Sembawang flat

The fire was confined to a bedroom, but the living room was also damaged by heat and smoke. PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Nadine Chua
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Housing Board (HDB) unit in Sembawang on Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire on the seventh floor of Block 340A, Sembawang Close at around 5pm.

Five people evacuated from the affected unit prior to SCDF's arrival.

"Three of the occupants were (taken) to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation, while the other two occupants refused (to be taken to hospital) after being assessed by an SCDF paramedic," said the SCDF in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

It added: "SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets penetrated into the smoke-logged unit to conduct the firefighting operation.

"The fire was confined to a bedroom and was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet in about 15 minutes. The living room was affected by heat and smoke damage caused by the fire."

Around 100 residents from the seventh to the 15th floor were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More On This Topic
Fire extinguishers to be placed at lift lobbies of one in two HDB blocks islandwide
Fine for technician whose negligence delayed efforts to put out Bukit Batok fire

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top