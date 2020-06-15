Second round of self-disinfecting coating to be applied to 26,000 HDB lifts

SINGAPORE - Another round of self-disinfecting coating will be applied to 26,000 Housing Board lifts, starting from the end of the month.

The first round of the coating, known as sdst, was applied in April amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it is able to last for three months, killing bacteria, viruses and fungi upon contact.

Follow-up tests that were conducted showed a low microbial count on the lift buttons after the coating was applied.

The second round of coating the buttons is possible with help from Temasek Foundation, said Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council in a statement on Monday (June 15).

Temasek Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Singapore state investment firm Temasek.

Dr Teo Ho Pin, the town council's chairman and coordinating chairman of the 15 People's Action Party town councils, said: "During this unprecedented period, we are touched by the many organisations that extend their kindness and generosity to the community.

"I wish to thank Temasek Foundation for their contributions in making our built environment a safer place."

Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council also thanked residents who helped to sustain the effectiveness of the coating through good personal hygiene and proper lift use.

Dr Teo had earlier warned lift users to avoid pressing lift buttons with hard objects, such as keys, as this could scrape the coating off.

He added that lift users "should not be complacent and must exercise stringent personal hygiene" and ensure that they continue to wash their hands frequently.

The first round of coating was applied to all 1.5 million lift buttons in 26,000 HDB lifts, as a large proportion of Singapore's population - around 3.2 million people - live in HDB flats, and the lift buttons are one of the most frequently touched components.

The coating was applied following a donation of 650 litres of sdst by Changi Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Changi Airport Group.

Frequently touched surfaces in Changi Airport, such as lift buttons, touch screens and trolley handles were applied with the coating since February.