Coronavirus: Long-lasting disinfectant and 1,000 more hand sanitisers among measures introduced at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - Lift buttons, automated check-in kiosks and other commonly-touched surfaces in Changi Airport are now coated with a disinfectant that lasts up to six months with a single application.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has also increased the number of hand sanitisers at the airport's four terminals and Jewel Changi Airport, from 160 to more than 1,200.

It has doubled, and in some areas tripled, the frequency of cleaning across the airport as well.

These are among the measures that CAG has introduced in recent weeks to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

Said CAG: "It is vital for Changi Airport to remain operational at all times, even with the evolving Covid-19 situation worldwide.

"To ensure this, CAG is stepping up measures to safeguard and protect the health of airport workers, passengers and visitors."

The group showcased its measures at a media briefing on Thursday (Feb 13).

It said the long-lasting disinfectant, which is made of a chemical compound called quaternary ammonium chloride, would reduce the chances of viruses and bacteria staying on surfaces.

"The way the coating is applied allows the surface to be self-disinfecting after each use, reducing the risk of the surface being a medium of transmission," said CAG.

The disinfectant is certified to be eco-friendly and safe, it added.

Other surfaces treated with this coating include escalator handrails, trolley handles and attractions at Jewel's Canopy Park.

As an additional precaution, all commonly-touched surfaces are cleaned and disinfected more regularly, up to four times a day.

Cleaners are now also using disinfectants on other surfaces and areas instead of general purpose cleaning solutions, said CAG.

The group has started to use water infused with ozone to disinfect the floors, toilet bowls and urinals.





Cleaning of toilets using ozone-infused water at a toilet at Changi Airport Terminal 3, as part of the enhanced precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus, on Feb 13, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



"Compared with chlorine, the most common liquid disinfection chemical, ozone is a much stronger and faster disinfectant in destroying viruses and bacteria," CAG said.

It added that all its cleaners now wear disposable gloves and masks when needed.

In addition, CAG has started to screen the temperature of all airport staff and visitors entering the transit areas.



A disinfectant coating is sprayed using an electrostatic gun onto a playground surface at Changi Airport Terminal 3, as part of the enhanced precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus, on Feb 13, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



This is on top of the existing temperature screening for passengers.

Said Mr Jayson Goh, CAG's managing director of airport operations management: "One thing that passengers will definitely be concerned about is how safe is the airport for them as they travel through, which is why all the measures we have put in is to really increase the confidence that they have."