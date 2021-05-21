Second ACS (Junior) pupil tests positive for Covid-19; boy is classmate of previous case

SINGAPORE - Another Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) Primary 6 pupil has tested positive for Covid-19.

The boy is the classmate of another ACS (Junior) pupil who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday (May 19), The Straits Times has learnt.

A notice from the school’s principal to parents via the Parents Gateway platform said the boy was last in school on Tuesday and was well.

He tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Some classmates had been placed on quarantine or leave of absence as they were in close contact with the first pupil who contracted the virus.

The principal, Mrs Chaillan Mui Tuan, said: "Students and staff who were earlier placed on quarantine order (QO) will have their QO extended. Additional students and staff identified as close contacts of this student have already been placed on leave of absence or quarantined."

The first ACS (Junior) boy is a family member and a household contact of a confirmed case - a 46-year-old Singaporean investment banker at DBS Bank.

He had been placed in quarantine on Monday and developed a fever, cough and runny nose on Tuesday.

The school advised its students to seek medical attention if they feel unwell, and to inform their form teachers if they display any flu-like symptoms.

Parents were also urged to keep their children at home and inform the school immediately if any of their household members show symptoms of an acute respiratory infection.

Including the six cases reported on Thursday, a total of 42 students from 30 schools have been infected with Covid-19 over the past four weeks.

The affected schools range from pre-schools to primary and secondary schools, a madrasah, junior college and several institutes of higher learning.