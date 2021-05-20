Primary 6 pupil at ACS (Junior) tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A Primary 6 pupil from Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) has tested positive for Covid-19.

Classmates of the pupil will be quarantined as they have been in close contact with the boy, The Straits Times has learnt.

As of Thursday 2pm, some parents in the class have been contacted by the Health Ministry (MOH) and told that their sons would have to be quarantined. They were told to pack a bag and wait.

The parents and their children are expected to be picked up and sent to a hotel.

In a letter sent to a parent on Thursday (May 20) and seen by The Straits Times, the school said her son has been placed on a leave of absence from May 17 to May 31.

The parent, who declined to be named, added that she had received a call from a teacher late on Wednesday night to inform her about the leave of absence because her son's classmate had tested positive for Covid-19.

The letter stated that the child would have to remain at home for the duration of the leave of absence as much as possible.

It added that the MOH would be following up with parents on the matter soon.

The parent said her son had last been in school on Tuesday, as he had mid-year examinations on Monday and Tuesday.

The school said it will provide timely updates to keep parents informed about the situation.

The Straits Times has contacted the school for more information.

This latest case comes as all primary, secondary schools and junior colleges shifted to full home-based learning from Wednesday till the end of term on May 28.

There have been a number of cases recently involving students - some tied to the Learning Point cluster, while others are linked to different clusters or other Covid-19 cases.