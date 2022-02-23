Second Abbott milk product recalled for possible bacterial contamination

SINGAPORE - Batches of a product to fortify breast milk that is made by Abbott Laboratories have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to the possibility of bacterial contamination, making it the second Abbott milk product to be recalled in the past week.

In an update on Wednesday (Feb 23), the SFA said it had directed importer Abbott Laboratories to recall batches of its Similac Human Milk Fortifier sachets, in addition to implicated batches of Abbott Alimentum infant formula that were recalled last week.

The recalls for both products, which potentially contained the Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella Newport disease-causing pathogens, have since been completed, SFA said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said on Wednesday it has advised all public and private hospitals in Singapore to stop using the 400g tins of Abbott's Similac Alimentum powdered infant formula and the 0.9g sachets of Similac Human Milk Fortifier, following the recall.

The SFA had earlier said that Cronobacter sakazakii infections are generally rare, but they can cause meningitis, which is the inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, or sepsis, which is unusually severe response to an infection.

Symptoms of infection include fever, poor feeding or lethargy.

Meanwhile, salmonella Newport can cause gastrointestinal illness and those infected may experience fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

The batches of Similac Human Milk Fortifier that were recalled are from the United States and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later.

The lot numbers on the containers of the affected batches contain K8, SH or Z2, with first two digits of the code running from 22 to 37.

SFA said parents or caregivers who are concerned should stop using these products.

They should also seek medical assistance should their infants feel unwell after consuming the affected products.

Both Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella infections can be treated with antibiotics.

Consumers may reach out to Abbott Laboratories at 62786220 or email family.sg@abbott.com for clarifications, SFA added.

MOH said it has also advised all public and private hospitals to be vigilant for cronobacter infection or salmonellosis among infants or young children who may have consumed products affected by the recall.