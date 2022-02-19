SFA asks Abbott to recall Alimentum powdered infant formula, possible presence of pathogenic bacteria

SINGAPORE - Certain batches of the Alimentum powdered infant formula, made by Abbott, are being recalled in Singapore due to a possible presence of pathogenic bacteria.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Saturday (Feb 19) that parents or caregivers should stop using the product that originated from the United States.

They should seek medical assistance should their infants feel unwell after consuming the product.

SFA said the affected batches have codes where the first two digits are "22" through "37". It added that the code on the affected containers contains "K8", "SH" or "Z2".

The affected batches have an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later.

The SFA has directed Abbott Laboratories to recall the affected batches in Singapore, and the process is ongoing.

SFA added that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a notice that it is working with Abbott Nutrition to initiate a voluntary recall of the Alimentum powdered infant formula in the US, due to the possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport, which are pathogenic bacteria.

Cronobacter sakazakii, which can survive in dry conditions such as in infant formula and powdered milk, can cause meningitis or sepsis.

Examples of symptoms displayed by infected infants include fever, poor feeding or lethargy.

Salmonella Newport can cause gastrointestinal illness and those infected may experience fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

The FDA said it is investigating complaints involving four infants who fell ill, in three US states.

All four cases were hospitalised and the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii may have contributed to a death in one case, added the FDA.

Consumers here can contact the retailer they bought the product from to find out more.