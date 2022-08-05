Scoot cancels Taipei flights due to airspace restrictions around Taiwan amid China's military drills

SINGAPORE - Budget airline Scoot cancelled its flight scheduled to leave Singapore for Taiwan on Friday morning (Aug 5) as well as the returning leg of the service, amid China's military drills around Taiwan.

The cancelled flight, TR996, was to depart Changi Airport at 9.55am for Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei.

A spokesman for Scoot said that the airline also cancelled the returning leg of the flight, TR997, which would have departed Taipei at 5.10pm back to Singapore on Friday.

China is conducting live-fire military exercises from Thursday to Sunday, following United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, China sent an official notice to airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying in areas around Taiwan. The notice said flights will be restricted from noon on Thursday to noon on Sunday. Six areas of airspace around Taiwan have been designated as "danger zones" by China.

Mrs Pelosi was the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting China to condemn the visit and retaliate with economic and military responses.

Following the flight cancellations, Scoot said it would be rendering assistance to affected passengers.

"For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for assistance," said the spokesman.

"The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust plans, as necessary," she added.

Scoot operates three direct flights from Singapore to Taipei every week – on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The Scoot cancellations came after Singapore Airlines announced on Thursday that it would be cancelling two flights scheduled on Friday - SQ878 and SQ897 - from Singapore to Taipei, and the returning leg from Taipei to Singapore.

The other two flights which fly from Singapore to Taipei, operated by Taiwan's EVA Air and China Air, are still scheduled to depart Singapore on Friday afternoon.

A member of EVA Air's ticketing staff confirmed with The Straits Times that its flights to Taipei are still scheduled to depart on Friday and Sunday. The airline flies the route five days a week, with no flights operating on Saturdays and Mondays.

Missiles fired by China landed in waters off the north-eastern and south-western coasts of Taiwan on Thursday, with five of the missiles landing in the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This story is developing.