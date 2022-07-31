Scheme to improve cleanliness of coffee shop toilets in Jurong expands to 4 more estates

SINGAPORE - A new initiative to monitor and improve the cleanliness of coffee shop toilets in Jurong will now expand to four other areas in Singapore.

In August, it will be rolled out in four coffee shops in Punggol, Tampines, Potong Pasir and Sembawang, and run until October.

The Jurong pilot ran from May to July. It involved three coffee shops, where more than 10 community volunteers checked the cleanliness of toilets, alerted coffee shop operators about dirty washrooms, and educated users on good toilet etiquette.

The plan - a brainchild of the Neighbourhood Toilets Community Group - was announced in April when the Public Hygiene Council (PHC) launched the annual month-long Keep Clean, Singapore campaign.

On Sunday (July 31), Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng urged more coffee shops - including those that are part of a chain - to join the next phase.

During a visit to a coffee shop in Jurong, he said: "Ultimately, we want to enjoy a clean public toilet, especially with our ageing population. Many elderly folk still go to the coffee shop toilets, and it's one way to care for our senior citizens."

On Sunday, the results of a week-long poll involving 155 patrons at the three coffee shops in Jurong in July - conducted by PHC and Jurong-Clementi Town Council - were released.

About 86 per cent of those polled said they will use a toilet in one of the three coffee shops as they are clean.

The three coffee shops are Meetup@494 at Block 494 Jurong West Street 41, Get Together at Block 429 Jurong West Avenue 1, and PDSS 318 Food Cafeteria at Block 318 Jurong East Street 31.

As for suggestions to improve toilet cleanliness, the biggest proportion of respondents, or 47 per cent, said cleaning frequency needed to be increased. The next largest group, or 36 per cent, said public education is key to changing behaviour.

On what is meant by a clean and functional toilet, about 48 per cent said a dry floor and no unpleasant smell are a must, while 39 per cent wanted the infrastructure, such as the flushing system and taps, to be in working condition.

Jurong GRC MP Xie Yao Quan, who was with Mr Baey during the visit, said as more people patronise coffee shops, the expectation for cleaner toilets will only go up.

Meetup@494 operator David Tan, 56, said: "Previously, we would see some patrons using the toilet paper recklessly... but now,things are getting better after the constant reminders from community volunteers."

A shop owner in his 40s who wanted to be known only as Mr Ong said he visits the nearby Meetup@494 at least twice a day, and the situation has certainly improved.

He added: "I have been here for five years, and I can tell the difference. The floors are no longer wet."

There are several other ongoing initiatives to raise cleanliness standards in coffee shops and hawker centres.

Last year, the National Environment Agency said customers at public dining places would be required to clear their tables after eating. Enforcement action will be taken against those who do not comply.

First-time offenders will be given a written warning. Second-time offenders will face a $300 composition fine, and repeat offenders can face court fines, which can go up to $2,000 for the first conviction.