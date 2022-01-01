Most patrons at foodcourts, coffee shops seen returning trays on first day of rule enforcement

SINGAPORE - As patrons flocked to coffee shops and foodcourts on the first day of the new year, they had to remember to return their trays as the relevant rule began being enforced.

Most returned their used crockery at the NTUC Foodfare foodcourt in AMK Hub on Saturday (Jan 1), making Mrs Doris Choy's job easier.

The foodcourt cleaner, who is in her 70s, told The Sunday Times: "Most people returned their used plates after eating. I think they have got used to it already.

"Those who didn't, did so after I reminded them. They told me they had simply forgotten."

After an advisory period of two months, those who get caught flouting the tray return rule can now be sanctioned, and The Sunday Times observed most patrons at two coffee shops and two foodcourts clearing up after themselves at lunchtime on Saturday.

In response to queries from this newspaper, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it issued about 140 advisories as at 3pm on Saturday, to remind diners at coffee shops and foodcourts to return their trays and dirty crockery, and clear their litter after their meals.

Those who fail to do so will be issued a written warning on their first offence. If they are caught a second time, they face a composition fine of $300, and a court fine of up to $2,000 for subsequent offences.

No written warnings or fines were issued on Saturday.

The punishment is simply not worth it, said Mr Cheng Lam Mui, a patron at the AMK Hub foodcourt, after clearing his tray.

The 70-year-old retiree said: "Once the rules kicked in a few months back, I already started to return my tray. There is no point getting fined for this."

Another diner at the foodcourt, retiree Lawrence Ho, 65, said that though he was aware of the new rule and the fines that came with it, he cleared his tray because he had been doing so since he was young.

He added: "This is a habit I learnt in primary school and I have been continuing it since then. Not only does it help the cleaners, but it also leaves a clean table for the next person to use."

While this reporter did not see any used crockery left behind at the AMK Hub foodcourt, there were a few at the nearby S-11 Food House.

Within an hour, four groups of diners were observed leaving their plates and cups on the table after eating at the coffee shop at Block 51 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, risking punishment.