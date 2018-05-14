SCDF NSF dies after being found unconscious at bottom of fire station's pump well; was celebrating impending ORD

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) died on Sunday (May 13), after he was found unconscious at the bottom of Tuas View Fire Station's pump well.

At about 9.20pm on Sunday, Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, from Tuas View Fire Station, was found unconscious at the bottom of the fire station’s pump well.

SCDF said in a statement on Monday that he was celebrating his impending operationally ready date (ORD) with his squad mates.

One of the activities had involved getting him into the pump well, which is a reservoir of water used by fire station personnel for training and the testing of pumps for fire engines, it said.

However, Cpl Kok did not resurface and a number of SCDF personnel jumped into the pump well to locate him, but were unsuccessful.

He was eventually pulled out of the well after the water had been drained.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SCDF said that the police are conducting investigations on what had happened, including how Cpl Kok fell into the pump well, and whether anyone is criminally responsible.

Based on preliminary investigations, two SCDF regular personnel were arrested on Monday, it added.

Investigations also showed that the incident arose as a result of activities that SCDF has prohibited, it said.

SCDF said that a Committee of Inquiry will also be convened to look into the case, with full details to be made public in due course.

"SCDF is saddened by his death and extends our deepest condolences to his family," it said.

"We are providing all necessary assistance to the family during this difficult time."