SCDF conducting more fire safety checks as year-end festivities ramp up

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has been increasing its inspections of malls, discotheques and pubs amid year-end festivities.

It said on Saturday (Dec 14) that it is all the more important for places of recreation like shopping centres and hotels to be mindful of fire safety as the year draws to a close, with higher footfall expected in these buildings.

An enforcement operation it conducted on Friday at two shopping malls and nine public entertainment outlets already found several lapses such as obstructions to escape routes.

"SCDF takes fire safety violations seriously and will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against offenders," it said.

It noted that overcrowding in pubs and discos should be avoided and fire exit doors should be functional.

The force also highlighted several season-appropriate precautions for homeowners, reminding the public that decorative lights for Christmas trees should be switched off when they leave their homes or go to bed.

Decorations made of flammable materials like cardboard or light tissue paper should be kept away from naked flames like candles. Lit sparklers should also never be thrown at combustible materials.

Anyone who spots a fire hazard is urged to report it to SCDF at 1800-280-0000 or SCDF_Fire_Safety_Feedback@scdf.gov.sg.