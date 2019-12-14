800 from different faiths come together for Christmas event

About 800 people from different faiths took part in a Christmas celebration at St Andrew's Cathedral yesterday that also marked Singapore's growth in the last 200 years.

Leaders of the country's major religions - including Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism - were invited to the Bicentennial Christmas carol service, at which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was the guest of honour.

The Singapore Combined Church Choir performed songs that told the story of the country's growth since the arrival of European traders in the 16th century, singing in multiple languages, including Tamil, Malay, Chinese and Japanese.

PM Lee said in remarks near the end of the event that while Christmas is celebrated, the bicentennial is commemorated.

"And we say 'commemorate' because in 200 years, we've been through ups and downs, joys and sorrows, tragedies and successes."

But, on the whole, Singapore has much to rejoice for, he added.

"And for Christmas, I think today is a day for rejoicing... for the good things that have happened to us and what we've achieved together."

The event was a joint effort by the Anglican Church of Singapore, the National Council of Churches of Singapore, as well as the Oxford and Cambridge Society of Singapore.

Other leaders, such as former president Tony Tan Keng Yam, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee, Jalan Besar GRC MP Lily Neo and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, were also present.

Religious leaders who attended included Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) chief executive Esa Masood, and Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) council members Hormuz Avari and Ling Kin Huat.

The first part of the service consisted of Bible teachings and carols led by Cambridge University's Choir of Sidney Sussex College.

It was followed by the combined choir's performance, which included the Indonesian folk song Dayong Sampan.

Bishop Rennis Ponniah of the Anglican Church said the service was more than a faith event, with the programme designed to be accessible to people of all religions.

"We intertwined it with the history of Singapore in such a way that we are first, true to the facts, but also giving thanks that higher hands have shaped us, and we are now in a good place. And all Singaporeans can rejoice in that," he said.

IRO president Seck Kwang Phing, who was also present, said: "The celebration will promote friendship and bonding with all other faiths, and introduce to the guests (Christian) teachings, belief and practices."