Scammers using NUS president’s image, university logo in fake news articles and online ads

SINGAPORE – Fake news articles and advertisements misusing NUS president Tan Eng Chye’s image and the university’s logo to promote investment scams have been seen on the internet, the National University of Singapore said on Facebook on Jan 8.

The university has also seen fraudulent social media accounts, such as one named NusOnline SG, using the NUS name and logo, in an attempt to market courses, it said.

It warned members of the public not to click on or respond to these scams, or share any personal information, and urged those who encounter these scams to report them through ScamShield at www.scamshield.gov.sg.

In Singapore, close to half a billion dollars was lost to scams in the first half of 2025, according to statistics released by the police in August 2025.

While the number of investment scam cases fell almost 20 per cent to 2,698 in the first half of 2025 from the same period in 2024, the amount lost was the highest among all scam types. More than $145 million was lost from January to June in 2025, up from the $131.5 million lost in the same period in 2024.