Scammer posing as S’pore Pools employee posts ad selling ‘sure win’ jackpot number

SINGAPORE – A scammer impersonated a Singapore Pools employee on Facebook and claimed in a fake advertisement that those who pay the scammer $1,350 can get a “sure win” 4D jackpot number.

A 53-year-old man who wanted to be known only as Mr Hu told Shin Min Daily News that he came across the ad on Facebook on June 19. It piqued his interest and he messaged the account given in the ad to find out more.

“The person I was chatting with claimed to be a Singapore Pools employee and sent me details of the scheme, where punters would have to pay $1,350 to win the top prize; $850 for the second prize and $350 for the third prize,” he said.

Mr Hu was told that he would get the winning number 15 minutes after making payment. If he won a prize, the scammer would get a 5 per cent cut and if he lost, the scammer promised to return him his money.

Mr Hu sensed the deal was too good to be true and asked the fraudster to show him proof of his employment at Singapore Pools, such as an identity document.

The scammer, however, evaded his request and gave excuses to avoid speaking to him on the phone or meeting in person.

Mr Hu was then certain the advertisement was a scam.

In response to queries, a Singapore Pools spokesman said the company has been alerted to websites and social media accounts offering sure-win tips in association with its brand.

“We have made a police report on the impersonation of a Singapore Pools employee. Where possible, we also reached out to these sites to request for the information to be taken down,” he said.

The spokesman also urged members of the public to be vigilant and only visit official channels for draw results and news relating to Singapore Pools.

This is not the first time scammers have impersonated, or associated themselves with Singapore Pools. The police said in August 2021 that scammers faked the lottery operator’s website and mobile app.

Unsuspecting victims had placed bets through them, only to realise they were scammed after learning that their payments had been made to other companies instead of Singapore Pools.