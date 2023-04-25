Scam website offering unlimited pass for $2; LTA advises public not to disclose personal information

LTA said there is a new social media scam to get victims to disclose their personal details to win an “unlimited public transport pass”. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has rubbished claims that it is giving out an “unlimited public transport pass” in exchange for commuters’ personal details.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the LTA warned the public against falling for this latest social media scam, which attempts to entice the public to disclose their personal details in order to win a transport pass for $2.

The scam Facebook page takes users to a bogus website where one will need to answer questions to “confirm” that one is a “real person”, in order to stand a chance to buy an unlimited travel card for $2. The number of cards is limited, the website added.

There were also alleged comments by users receiving the card within seven days.

Reminding users that this scam offer was not from the LTA, the agency added: “LTA will not ask for your personal particulars via web links. Members of the public are advised to not click on the link or divulge personal information to anyone.”

More On This Topic
Scam site mimics Mandai Wildlife Reserve website, selling fake $10 Singapore Zoo tickets
Fake ST, Zaobao and CNA news sites that promote gambling detected and blocked

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top