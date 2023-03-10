Victims lost over $3.2 million to fake friend phone scams since January

SINGAPORE - At least 945 people have lost more than $3.2 million to callers who pose as their friends since January, the police said on Friday.

The fake friend call scam began in 2021 with 686 cases. Last year, 2,106 cases were reported, with victims losing at least $8.8 million.

In such cases, victims would receive text messages or phone calls from unknown numbers, which may or may not start with +65.

The scammers would then ask the victims to guess who they are. When victims make a guess, they would assume that identity, and ask victims to save their new contact number. They usually claim to have lost their phones.

A few days later, the scammers would call back, still pretending to be the victims’ friends. But this time, they would ask for a loan, claiming that they are unable to perform a banking transaction or are having financial difficulties.

They would then provide the victims a local bank account number and ask for money to be transferred there.

“Victims would only discover that they had been scammed after contacting their actual friends, whose identities were used, or when the money lent was not returned as promised,” the police said in the statement.

The police advised members of the public to install the ScamShield app on their phones and set security features, such as enabling two-factor or multifactor authentication for important apps, such as banks, social media and SingPass accounts.

It is also important to set transaction limits on Internet banking transactions, including PayNow.

The public should also verify callers’ requests by checking with their family and friends through alternative means, such as a face-to-face meeting, a video call or an e-mail other than using the new contact number saved on their phones.

The police also advised people to inform the authorities, their family and friends when they encounter scames.

“Beware of unusual requests from someone purporting to be someone you know via text messages or phone/WhatsApp calls. Report the number to WhatsApp to initiate in-app blocking,” the police added.

Those who have any information or questions about such crimes can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit a report at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For more information on scams, people can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688.