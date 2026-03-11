Scam tracker: What are the trends in Singapore and how much money has been lost in 2026?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore has lost more than $4 billion to scams since 2019, with $913.1 million lost in 2025. The Straits Times looks at the latest scam trends in 2026 and will be providing updated figures monthly.

SINGAPORE – Scams are a significant problem in Singapore, having cost victims more than $4 billion since 2019.

The number of cases climbed to record highs, falling only recently for the first time in eight years.

In 2025, there were a total of 37,308 cases with $913.1 million lost.

Of this sum, the police have recovered about $140.5 million.

There were more than 2,800 cases of scams reported in January, with victims losing over $47.4 million.

More than 185 of these cases were phishing scams involving fake buyers on online platforms, in which victims lost more than $825,000.

Scammers approached victims on Carousell or Facebook Marketplace, indicating interest in items being sold.

They impersonated either the platform itself or an intermediary like Lalamove, sending fake messages or e-mails with phishing links supposedly to confirm the sale of the items.

Victims clicked on the links and provided their banking or card credentials, thinking these would be used to receive the proceeds of the sale.

They realised they were scammed only after finding unauthorised transactions on their cards and accounts.

The police reminded people to never provide their banking login details to anyone. They should check links to websites carefully, and report fraudulent transactions to the bank immediately.

ScamShield

First launched as an app in 2020, ScamShield has become a core initiative in Singapore’s fight against scams.

It was relaunched in 2024 as the ScamShield Suite, bringing together anti-scam resources from the National Crime Prevention Council and police, with support from Open Government Products, a division of the Government Technology Agency.

The suite includes the ScamShield app, helpline and website.

People are encouraged to download the ScamShield app on their mobile devices to check suspicious calls, websites and messages to find out if they are scams. The app is available on both iPhone and Android.

They can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg to find out more about the latest scam trends.

Anyone who has fallen for a scam should immediately make a police report and inform their relevant financial institutions.

If in doubt, call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline on 1799.