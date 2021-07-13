SBS Transit apologises for outdated Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings on MRT train

SINGAPORE - SBS Transit has apologised for having outdated decorations saying "Hari Raya Aidilfitri" on one of its North East Line trains two months after the festival ended.

"This was due to an oversight. We have since removed the outdated stickers and do apologise for the distress caused," said the train and bus service operator in a post on Facebook on Tuesday evening (July 13).

The SBS apology follows a Facebook post by netizen Syed Mahdzar Al-Shahab on the same day pointing out that the decorations were incorrect. His post included a picture of the decorations, which are stickers along the interior of an MRT train carriage.

He said in the post:"I was in the train today and this was decorated all over. Seriously, Aidilfitri? I'm not trying to be an expert, I'm a Muslim and we've just passed Aidilfitri in May!"

"So whoever put up this decoration I hope you double check your work next time. SBS Transit Ltd … It is Aidiladha not Aidilfitri!?"

Before the SBS post, it was unclear if the decorations were outdated or incorrectly referencing another Muslim festival - Hari Raya Haji.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri, also known as Hari Raya Puasa, fell on May 13 this year. It is celebrated as the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan by Muslims here.

Hari Raya Haji, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's obedience to God through his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail, will fall on July 20 this year.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Mr Syed Mahdzar also pointed out that the decorations feature a bicycle, which has no apparent connection to the religious significance of the festival.

This comes after an incident in May where the People's Association apologised for using a wedding photograph of a Malay/Muslim couple as a standee for Hari Raya Aidilfitri decorations without their permission.

The standee was placed at a Housing Board estate in Tiong Bahru and carried a photograph - in which the couple is dressed in traditional Malay clothes with elements of wedding symbols - alongside a decorative platform and banner depicting Mr Melvin Yong, MP for Radin Mas, and his Hari Raya wishes for residents.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS for comment.