In Pictures: Muslims worldwide mark the end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr celebrations remain muted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published
1 hour ago
Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia, May 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Worshippers entering Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands for a Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayer session on May 13, 2021. Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations remain a muted affair for the second year in a row, with limits to social gatherings and participants of congregation prayers at mosques.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DOMINIC LOW
Palestinian youths pose as a friend photographs them, while the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, on May 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinian children play on an amusement ride in Gaza City May 13, 2021, as they mark Eid al-Fitr. Muslims around the world marked a sombre Eid al-Fitr amid rising hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, in the second celebration in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
Children play with toy guns during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, 13 May 2021. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three day festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows Iraqi worshippers taking part in the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the Old City of Mosul, in the courtyard of the damaged Umayad mosque, early on May 13, 2021, to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
An aerial view shows Iraqi worshippers taking part in the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the Old City of Mosul, in the courtyard of the damaged Umayad mosque, early on May 13, 2021, to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.PHOTO: AFP
Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, outside Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales on May 13, 2021.
Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, outside Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales on May 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Bradford Central Mosque in Bradford, northern England on May 13, 2021.
Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Bradford Central Mosque in Bradford, northern England on May 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Muslim worshippers listen to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at Dubai's Eid Musalla in the Gulf emirate's old port area on May 13, 2021, as Muslims across the golbe mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Muslim worshippers listen to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at Dubai's Eid Musalla in the Gulf emirate's old port area on May 13, 2021, as Muslims across the golbe mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on May 13, 2021, shows Albanian Muslims praying at Skenderbej square on the first day of the Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tirana.
This aerial photo taken on May 13, 2021, shows Albanian Muslims praying at Skenderbej square on the first day of the Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tirana. PHOTO: AFP