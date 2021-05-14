In Pictures: Muslims worldwide mark the end of Ramadan

Palestinian youths pose as a friend photographs them, while the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, on May 13, 2021.

PHOTO: REUTERS