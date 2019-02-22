SAF's first Inspector-General appointed, aims to make it 'second nature' to flag safety lapses

SINGAPORE - Brigadier-General Tan Chee Wee has been appointed the first Inspector-General in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to oversee training safety, as part of several measures undertaken following a recent spate of military fatalities.

BG Tan, who is now Director Joint Operations and will concurrently assume the appointment of Chief of Staff-Joint Staff next Wednesday (Feb 27), said he is aiming to make it second nature for military personnel to flag unsafe practices, as part of his immediate priorities.

In an interview transcript sent to the media by the Defence Ministry (Mindef) on Friday (Feb 22), BG Tan said his "immediate priority" was to visit ground units across the SAF to assess the health of the open reporting and safety culture and evaluate the services' safety inspection systems.

"With these findings, I will then recommend to the Chief of Defence Force proposals that will further enhance the SAF's safety management as well as strengthen its safety culture," he said.

"Open reporting must be a safety norm so that our soldiers and commanders can feel empowered and committed to do open reporting without fear of reprisal."

He said he plans to introduce "concrete action" in promoting open reporting, ensuring the quality of safety inspections and strengthening the safety culture across the SAF, reiterating that the aim was "zero training fatalities".

He said that while the SAF's fighting units are charged with maintaining operational effectiveness in defending Singapore, they must also uphold high safety standards.

"My office will make independent assessments on the services' safety inspection system. This will ensure that they adopt stringent benchmarks for safety performance and culture of their units," he said.

BG Tan accompanied Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong to visit the 295th Battalion, Singapore Artillery on Wednesday, where they were briefed on the safety training that servicemen do as part of their in-camp training.

Prior to his current appointment, BG Tan held a range of senior appointments in Mindef and the SAF, such as Commander Air Defence and Operations Command, director of policy office, and head of air plans.

The current Chief of Staff-Joint Staff, Brigadier-General Kelvin Khong, will take over Major-General Mervyn Tan as Chief of Air Force on March 22, Mindef said in an earlier statement on Friday.

The Inspector-General's Office (IGO) was announced on Jan 31, following the death of operationally ready national serviceman and Singapore actor Aloysius Pang on Jan 23, four days after he was seriously injured in an overseas military exercise.

Mindef said previously that the Inspector-General will have powers to conduct independent audits and promote safety culture across the service and formation headquarters.

He will report jointly to the Permanent Secretary (Defence) and the Chief of Defence Force, and the IGO will submit regular safety performance reports to the Defence Minister.

Training safety in the SAF had attracted increased attention in recent weeks, with Corporal First Class (NS) Pang the fourth training-related death since September 2017.