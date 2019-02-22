BG Kelvin Khong to take over MG Mervyn Tan as air force chief on March 22: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Chief of Air Force Mervyn Tan Wei Ming will step down from his role on March 22, to be replaced by Chief of Staff-Joint Staff Kelvin Khong Boon Leong, said the Defence Ministry (Mindef) on Friday (Feb 22).

This change is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), added the Mindef statement.

The statement did not mention Major-General Tan's plans after stepping down.

MG Tan, 46, has led the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) since March 28, 2016.

He joined the SAF in 1990 and was awarded the SAF Overseas Training Award (Graduating) in 1992.

Mindef said MG Tan has served the SAF with distinction, including in several senior command and staff appointments.

These included commanding officer of 121 Squadron, Head Air Plans, commander of Air Defence and Operations Command, and director of military intelligence and Chief Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence.

He led the attainment of full operational capability for the Heron 1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Surface-to-air PYthon-5 and DERby (SPYDER) ground-based air defence system, and oversaw the acquisition of the H225M Medium Lift and CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters, and the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

Brigadier-General Khong, 43, joined the SAF in 1995 and was awarded the SAF Overseas Scholarship.

An F-15SG pilot by training, he was the commanding officer of the first F-15SG Squadron - 149 Squadron.

He held several key appointments in the RSAF, including Head Air Plans, commander of Air Combat Command, Head Air Operations, and Chief of Staff-Air Staff.

He was also chairman of the RSAF50 Steering Committee, which oversaw the organisation of multiple events across the year to commemorate the RSAF's 50th anniversary last year.