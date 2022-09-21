Safety time-out deadline for firms in high-risk sectors extended to Sept 30: MOM

SINGAPORE - Companies in high-risk sectors here will get more time to review their safety procedures with the extension of a safety time-out to Sept 30.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had previously said these companies were required to conduct a mandatory safety time-out from Sept 1 to Sept 15.

The companies have to complete a list of safety time-out activities before the new deadline elapses as part of enhanced workplace safety requirements imposed on them by MOM.

This affects all companies in the construction, manufacturing, marine, process, and transport and storage industries, as well as those in other industries that use heavy or industrial vehicles such as lorries and forklifts.

MOM has mandated a six-month heightened safety period for companies amid a rise in work-related deaths and injuries here.

In a statement on Wednesday, MOM said: "MOM and the Workplace Safety and Health Council have received feedback that industries are supportive of the heightened safety measures but would require more time to comply with the mandatory safety time-out, to carry out a thorough review of their safety procedures."

Hence, the deadline for completion of the safety time-out will be extended to Sept 30, after which date the MOM will conduct compliance checks and take debarment actions against companies that have not completed it.

The ministry declined to say how many companies have conducted the safety time-out so far.

These changes come as work-related deaths and injuries have been on the rise. There have been 37 workplace fatalities so far in 2022, the same as for the whole of 2021.

In May, companies here were urged to take a safety time-out following 10 fatal workplace accidents in April, but this was done on a voluntary basis.

"Safety is our priority and MOM will partner the industries to build safer workplaces," said the ministry.

Companies can refer to the safety time-out checklist at go.gov.sg/stochecklist