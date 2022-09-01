Companies with unsafe work conditions may be barred from hiring new foreign workers: MOM

SINGAPORE - Companies found to have unsafe work conditions or poor risk controls may be barred from hiring new foreign workers.
In sounding the warning, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that bosses of these companies will also need to personally account for these lapses.
The new measures are part of a six-month heightened safety period that kicked off on Thursday - a significant move to stem a worrying rise in the number of work-related deaths and injuries this year.
The number rose to 36 last week, one shy of the 37 recorded in the whole of last year.
From Thursday until Sept 15, companies in traditionally high risk sectors, such as construction and manufacturing, as well as sectors that use heavy or industrial vehicles like lorries and forklifts, will also need to allocate sufficient time to review safety procedures and conduct a safety time-out, MOM said on Thursday.
This is the first time such safety time-outs are being made mandatory.
The activities conducted as part of this will need to be documented, and this will be checked by MOM officers during routine inspections.
Companies that fail to comply will be barred from hiring new foreign workers for a month.
The construction sector was the top contributor of workplace fatalities this year, with 13 so far.
Hence, MOM will also introduce specific measures targeting the industry from Oct 1 onwards.
First, the demerit points system for construction firms here will be tightened, with the threshold for points to be awarded lowered.
Previously, firms would start to incur demerit points after being fined four times for safety lapses. With the stricter regime, demerit points will be awarded from the first fine onwards.
The number of demerit points given for serious accidents will also be raised from 18 to 25, giving it equal weight as fatal accidents.
MOM also gave more details about the standardised criteria that will be used by the public sector to disqualify unsafe companies from participating in public construction tenders.
From Oct 1, main contractors and first-level sub-contractors that accrue 25 demerit points or are enrolled in MOM's Business Under Surveillance programme will be disqualified from public construction tenders for a period between three months and two years.
Meanwhile, a multi-sectoral workplace safety taskforce will be set up to conduct deep dives into the work practices and structures within specific industries.
The taskforce will be chaired by Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and comprise safety consultants as well as industry representatives.
The taskforce will also be advised by external experts.
The government agencies involved in the taskforce also include the Ministry of National Development, Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
The recent spate of fatal accidents has continued despite increased penalties, stepped up inspections and repeated exhortations by the authorities for firms and workers to take workplace safety seriously.
In the past week alone, there were three separate fatal accidents, involving two migrant workers from Bangladesh and a Singaporean worker.
Following the most recent spate of fatal accidents, MOM issued a statement expressing deep concern about the high number of workplace fatalities this year, noting also that there have been five workplace deaths in August alone.
"We reiterate that employers must take more responsibility over the safety of all their workers," the ministry said.
"All workers must also place safety as their priority, watch out for unsafe workplace practices, and bring them to the attention of supervisors and MOM."
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong said the recent spate of accidents serves as a wake-up call for companies and workers here.
"It is never too late to develop corrective and preventive measures to prevent future reoccurrences," Mr Yong said following a visit to SMRT's Bishan Depot, where he was briefed about the rail operator's safety practices.
"NTUC calls on all companies, big or small, to take immediate steps to carry out a comprehensive appraisal of their risk assessment and enhance risk controls."