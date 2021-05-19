Westgate safe distancing ambassador, Alexandra Hospital employee among 34 new Covid-19 community cases

SINGAPORE - A safe distancing ambassador working at Westgate mall, a basic care assistant at Alexandra Hospital and two pre-school teachers were among 34 new Covid-19 community cases reported on Wednesday (May 19).

Three prison inmates and five schoolchildren also tested positive.

Four of the new cases are currently unlinked.

These include the safe distancing ambassador, who is a 45-year-old man who is fully vaccinated against the virus, and the Alexandra Hospital employee, a 24-year-old woman.

Thirty community cases have been linked to previous cases. Among them, 28 had already been quarantined, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

These include the two pre-school teachers. The first is a 33-year-old woman who works at My First Skool in Bukit Panjang. She has received one dose of the vaccine.

Her infection has been linked to that of a 45-year-old deliveryman at Fairfield Book Publishers whose infection was also reported on Wednesday.

The second is a 36-year-old teacher at Safari House in Lakeside. Her infection has been linked to that of a 64-year-old unemployed woman who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 15.

There are now 24 active clusters in Singapore, up from 19.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 49 two weeks ago to 187 cases in the past week, while the number of unlinked cases in the community has gone up from nine cases to 49 in the same period.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Of these, three are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in the workers' dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 61,689.