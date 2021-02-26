SAF regular dies after completing his own training at Kranji Camp

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died on Friday (Feb 26) after completing his own physical training at Kranji Camp.

In a release, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the 39-year-old felt unwell after the training and was evacuated to Kranji Camp Medical Centre at 8.30am.

He was conscious and taken to National University Hospital (NUH) at 8.50am.

But he suffered a cardiac arrest on the way and resuscitative efforts were administered immediately.

The ambulance arrived at NUH at 9.10am.

He was pronounced dead at 10.58am.

Mindef and SAF extended their condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and said the SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief.