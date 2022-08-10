Red Lions parachutist does not require surgery despite hard landing at NDP 2022: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - The Red Lion parachutist who had a hard landing at the Marina Bay floating platform on National Day is stable and recovering in hospital, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Wednesday (Aug 10).

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Jeffrey Heng suffered some injuries when he landed during the National Day Parade (NDP), but does not require surgery, Dr Ng said in a Facebook post accompanied by a smiling 3WO Heng resting on a hospital bed.

"He will need time and some rehab, but full recovery is expected," he added.

Dr Ng said the Chief of Defence Force and the Chief of Army had both visited the injured Red Lion.

3WO Heng, the last of 10 parachutists to land, was stretchered off after his rough landing on Tuesday that saw him tumble to the ground.

The incident, which took place at about 6pm, drew concern from spectators at the Marina Bay floating platform and people watching the parade at home.

Mr Ng had said on Tuesday that 3WO Heng is in stable condition and receiving medical attention.

The Singapore Army said in a separate post that parachuting at The Float can sometimes be tricky due to strong crosswinds, gusty currents and disruptive airflow.

"Thankfully, 3WO Jeffrey applied his training and adopted the Parachute Landing Fall upon the hard landing, and thus avoided major injuries," it said.

"Thanks to our fellow Singaporeans for all their well wishes and support. We wish a speedy recovery to 3WO Jeffrey!"