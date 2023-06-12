SAF commando sets national record for most number of pull-ups in an hour

“Each time I came down from the bar in between sets, I was panting and wondering why the remaining 45 seconds would pass by so quickly before I began the next set,” said the Singapore Armed Forces regular of 25 years.

The father of two daughters said because of his training, he was able to push through the pain despite developing blisters in the last 10 minutes of the attempt.

He also got tired as the hour wore on, and some pull-ups were not counted because his chin had not gone above the bar or his arms were not straightened between repetitions.

“The invigilator, at my request, would tell me if any of the pull-ups were not counted. Within the minute, I would try to get back up on the bar and finish the outstanding repetitions,” he said.

LTC Lee said he hopes the feat, which made it into the Singapore Book of Records, will inspire more young people to take on such physical challenges.

His record did not come as a surprise to his training buddies, who besides other SAF regulars also included Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

The group would train together at fitness parks on the weekends, where they would do a circuit of different workouts. Mr Tan told ST it was intimidating to train with LTC Lee, but the group was very encouraging.

“The number of reps of each exercise was scary. Even if we had a choice of different repetitions or intensity, it seemed too much... The important thing is to try (the workouts) bit by bit and do what you can,” said Mr Tan.