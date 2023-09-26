SAF carries out second detonation of 100kg WWII bomb in Upper Bukit Timah

The second detonation happened at around 1.45pm and The Straits Times understands checks are being made on the bomb.

A loud sound from the blast was heard from Senja-Cashew Community Club (CC), about 2km away.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA), national water agency PUB and the Land Transport Authority are expected to assess the construction site, roads, nearby drains and pipelines, as well as vacated condominiums and Housing Board flats for building and structural safety.

The authorities had told residents on Sunday that they should not be home between 8am and 7pm on Tuesday.

One of the designated areas for them to go to was Senja-Cashew CC.

When ST arrived there on Tuesday morning, about 100 residents were seen milling about, most of them elderly.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is MP for the ward in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC where the bomb was found, visited the CC on Tuesday morning and spoke to some residents.

Dr Balakrishnan told reporters that he wanted to thank the agencies involved, including the police, the SAF, the BCA and the Housing Board.